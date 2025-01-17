PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo, event to showcase initiatives in mobility sector

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the largest mobility expo in India at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Expo will be held from 17-22 January 2025 across three separate venues: Bharat Mandapam & Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida.

Addressing the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, PM Modi says, "The Bharat Mobility Global Expo has expanded this year. Last year, more than 800 exhibitors participated and more than 1.5 lakh people visited... This time, along with Bharat mandapam, it is being organised in Dwarka's Yashobhoomi and Greater Noida's India Expo Centre... Many new vehicles will be launched... There is positivity in India regarding the future of mobility... India's automotive industry is fantastic and future-ready.”

The Expo will host over 9 concurrent shows, 20+ conferences and pavilions. In addition, the Expo will also feature state sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaboration between industry and regional levels.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements, the global expo will be held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, Delhi and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

Notably, India's flagship motor show, the biennial Auto Expo -- now clubbed with the Bharat Mobility Global Expo -- will also return to its original place, the erstwhile Pragati Maidan (now Bharat Mandapam) after more than a decade away at India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida.

The global expo, which is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is being hosted by industry associations, including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), Nasscom, Indian Steel Association, Material Recycling Association of India, and CII.

It will have 5,100 international participants and is estimated to attract more than 5 lakh visitors from across the globe.

In the automotive segment at Bharat Mandapam, electric vehicles are expected to hog the limelight with the likes of passenger vehicle market leader Maruti Suzuki unveiling its first electric vehicle, SUV e VITARA and rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd set to launch the Crtea EV on the first day.

In the luxury segment, German major Mercedes-Benz will launch its electric EQS Maybach SUV, while showcasing the electric concept CLA, and G Electric SUV. Similarly, compatriot BMW will showcase the all-electric BMW i7 apart from launching its all-new BMW X3 among others.

Overall, more than 40 new product launches are expected at this main attraction of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, 2025.