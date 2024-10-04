PM Kisan Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore to be released to farmers tomorrow, check beneficiary status

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check PM Kisan Yojana latest update here

PM Kisan Yojana: Here comes a piece of good news for the farmers. PM Modi is all set to release the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday at an event in Washim, Maharashtra.

The Centre said this installment, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore, will be disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to over 9.4 crore farmers nationwide, ensuring financial support without the involvement of intermediaries.

What is PK Kisan Yojana

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 to landholding farmers, disbursed in three equal installments. With this 18th installment, the total disbursement under the scheme will surpass Rs 3.45 lakh crore, benefiting more than 11 crore farmers across the country.

On this occasion, PM Modi will also distribute an additional Rs 2,000 crore to Maharashtra's farmers under the fifth instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.

To further strengthen agricultural infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate several projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) that have been completed in the first 100 days of the new government.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check beneficiary status

First visit the Official PM Kisan Website.

On the home page, check the Beneficiary Status Page.

Then you click on "Beneficiary Status" ...

On this page, you enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

After this, click on "Get Data"

Here, finally, you check Beneficiary Status.

Then you can also check for Payment Status.

The beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen when the system processes your request and checks the PM Kisan database for your details.