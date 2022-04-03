Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise, costlier by Rs 8 per litre in 13 days | Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise, costlier by Rs 8 per litre in 13 days

In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 103.41 per litre and diesel costed Rs 94.67 per litre.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as both fuels cost 80 paise per litre higher than the previous day. In the national capital, petrol stood at Rs 103.41 per litre and diesel costed Rs 94.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise) respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 108.96 (increased by 75 paise) and Rs 99.04, respectively. In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 113.03 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 97.82 (increased by 80 paise) respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8 per litre.

