Airlines reduce flight ticket fares from Srinagar to Delhi after govt directive: Check revised ticket prices

Srinagar:

Most of the airlines have slashed the flight ticket fares from Srinagar to Delhi after the Civil Aviation Ministry directed airlines to maintain regular fare levels on the Srinagar route and to operate additional flights to ensure that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time. The development comes after the flight tickets from Srinagar to Delhi were as high as Rs 65,000.

Ticket fares dropped to around Rs 14,000

After the Civil Aviation Ministry intervened, the ticket fares dropped to around Rs 14,000, with only two flights operating – Air India Express and IndiGo. The directive from the Centre came after terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others.

Earlier, the airfares on the Srinagar route skyrocketed following the terror attack, as highways were blocked and airports became overcrowded with fearful tourists eager to return to Delhi. A one-way flight from Srinagar to Delhi was listed for around Rs 65,000, including a layover. Several passengers who are stranded in Srinagar and want to return have taken to social media to share screenshots of sky-high ticket prices.

Flight ticket fare kept at reasonable levels: Centre

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said airfares for Srinagar flights are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels, and three more additional flights will be operated on Wednesday for travel of tourists from the city.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam in South Kashmir that killed at least 26 people on Tuesday, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes.

Sharing pictures of passengers waiting under a tent and water dispensers outside the Srinagar airport, Naidu said that between 6 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, the airport handled 20 flight departures with 3,337 passengers.

In a post on X, the minister said constant efforts are being made to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar.

"In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today -- IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arr: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arr: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM. All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers," Naidu said.

According to him, strict instructions were given to airline companies to avoid any fare surges, and that fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.

The minister's comments also came against the backdrop of some websites apparently showing ticket prices of over Rs 50,000 for flights to Srinagar.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked airlines to increase the number of flights from Srinagar to facilitate the return of tourists in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.