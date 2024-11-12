Noida International Airport: Preparations for test flights done, operations to begin from THIS date | Details

Follow us on Image Source : X Noida International Airport

Noida Airport: Noida International Airport, Asia's largest airport, is set to begin its operations. The test flights will begin on November 15 at the newly constructed airport.

The test flights will continue for about a month during which experts will observe the landings and take-offs of planes. Sources said on Tuesday that the instrument landing system was tested at the airport from October 10 to 14 through the aircraft Beech King Air 360 ER. CAT-1 and CAT-3 equipment have been installed at the airport, which give information about the height and visibility of the aircraft in fog. According to sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also inspected the equipment.

Licenses for commercial flights will be given in advance

Application for the license required for flying and testing of the runway will begin from November 15 and the preparations are underway in full swing. They said that from November 15 to December 15, empty planes of various airlines will be landed on the runway for the entire month for testing. On November 30, the runway will be tested by landing three types of aircraft. At the same time, all licenses for commercial flights will be given 90 days in advance.



Noida airport to apply for aerodrome license

Earlier, the Noida International Airport, which aims to start commercial operations in coming months, will submit the application for aerodrome license in next month after completing the validation flights.

In December, the validation flights for approach and departure procedures will be operated by a private carrier. Once these flights are completed successfully, then the operator will apply for the aerodrome license in December, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL)Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain said. Aerodrome license is issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Under the flight validation process, the assessment is done in an equipped aircraft and ensures the procedure meets safety and other aspects. In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands.

In June, Noida International Airport said commercial operations are expected to start by April 2025 amid construction delays.

