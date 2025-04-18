No More FAStag from May 1? Here's what govt has to say on satellite-based tolling It also said that an ‘Automatic Number Plate Recognition(ANPR)-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system’ will be implemented at selected toll plazas.

New Delhi:

Amid reports that the Central government is going to introduce a satellite-based toll collection system, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday clarified that there is no final date for the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling. The ministry said that no decision has been taken about the implementation from May 1, 2025. The clarification came as reports said that a satellite-based tolling system would be launched from May 1, 2025 and will replace the existing FASTag-based toll collection system.

"This is to clarify that no such decision has been taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling from 1st May 2025," the ministry said in a statement.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed in Nagpur that the GNSS-based system will be rolled out by the end of April. After some delays, it was first expected to launch on April 1. Now, the Centre plans to begin the likely rollout soon.

ANPR-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system

It also said that to enable seamless, barrier-free movement of vehicles through toll plazas and reduce travel time, an ‘Automatic Number Plate Recognition(ANPR)-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system’ will be implemented at selected toll plazas.

According to the statement, the advanced tolling system will combine ANPR technology, that will identify vehicles by reading their number plates, and the existing ‘FASTag system’ that uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) for toll deduction.

Under this, vehicles will be charged based on their identification through high performance ANPR cameras and FASTag readers, without needing to stop at the toll plazas.

In case of non-compliance, e-notices will be served to the violators, non-payment of which may result in suspension of FASTag and other VAHAN related penalties.

NHAI Invites Bids

The National Highways Authority of India or NHAI has invited bids for the implementation of ‘ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System’ that will be installed at selected toll plazas.