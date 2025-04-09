New Vande Bharat trains likely to be launched in Bihar, Rajasthan soon, approval pending from PMO: Report Vande Bharat Express: The India Railways is likely to launch new Vande Bharat Express trains in election-bound states such as Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, and Bengaluru. However, these states are waiting for the final decision from the PMO.

Here comes a big update for the Vande Bharat Express train passengers. The Indian Railways is planning to launch a set of new Vande Bharat trains in Bihar, Rajasthan and Bengaluru in the next three months. However, the final route decisions are pending for approval from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a report by Zee Business claimed. The move from the Indian Railways aims to achieve multiple objectives simultaneously.

It should be noted that the Indian Railways has launched the first indigenous semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express as part of ‘Make in India’ initiative. This high-speed train became a symbol of India’s aspirations for modern, efficient, and comfortable rail connectivity.

When did first Vande Bharat Express train start its journey?

The first Vande Bharat Express train started its journey on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route with a speed of 160 kilometers per hour. Till now, there are a total of 102 Vande Bharat train services (51 trains) are running across the country by the Indian Railways.

During 2022-23, over 31.84 lakh passengers had booked tickets to travel on Vande Bharat trains and the overall occupancy of Vande Bharat trains during that period was 96.62 per cent.

To further expand its connectivity to other states, Vande Bharat Express is expected to run soon in the states of Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Bengaluru. After it is approved from the PMO, the Vande Bharat Express train service will start for the passengers.

New Vande Bharat Express trains: Check expected routes

Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Kashmir

In another development, PM Modi is expected to launch the first Vande Bharat Express to Kashmir from Katra on April 19.

Giving details in this regard, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that PM Modi will arrive in Udhampur on April 19 and will visit the world’s highest railway bridge and inaugurate it. After that, he will launch the Vande Bharat train from Katra. The Vande Bharat service will initially run from Katra as Jammu station is under renovation.