New Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches to run in this state: Check route, other details

Vande Bharat Express Train Latest Update: Here comes some good news for the train passengers. Indian Railways is going to replace the 8-coach Vande Bharat Express train running in Kerala with a 20 coach new train. The Vande Bharat train (20631/20632) running on Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram route through Alappuzha will be replaced with a new one. On why this decision has been taken, the Indian Railways said this train is overcrowded most of the time and many passengers do not even get a seat during their travel. Because of lack of seats, many passengers miss out on traveling by Vande Bharat.

It should be noted that Vande Bharat train (20631) running from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram has a total of 474 passenger seats. And once the the 20-coach Vande Bharat starts running, then this number will increase to 1,246.

The Indian Railways will launch the 20-coach Vande Bharat train soon. Two such trains made at the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) were handed over to Southern Railway a few days ago.

New Vande Bharat Express: Check route

The new vande Bharat Express train with 20-coach will run on the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram route. According to railways, this train operates with an occupancy close to 200 percent. This means that in a coach with 100 seats, 200 passengers utilise the seats through multiple journeys.

It is interesting to note that the 16-coach Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (20634) with 1,016 seats operates with 100 percent occupancy and according to the Indian Railways, this train ranks first among 17 trains with 100 percent occupancy.

New Vande Bharat Express: Check colour scheme

The blue-and-white colour scheme of the Vande Bharat trains has been replaced with a new coclour combination of orange, grey and black . The colour change was implemented after complaints from various zones regarding yellow discolouration on the white trains.