New Income Tax Bill: From 'tax year' to special provision for capital gains computation, what's new?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced the New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha. She urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to refer the Income Tax Bill, 2025, to the Select Committee of Lok Sabha. Opposition members opposed the Bill at the introduction stage but the House passed a motion by voice vote for its introduction.

The new bill does not bring in any new taxes, but only simplifies the language of the existing Income Tax Act, 1961. The new law is expected to come into effect from April 1, 2026.

