New FASTag rules to take effect from today: What users need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE FASTag

In a significant update for FASTag users, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced new regulations for toll collection, set to take effect from February 17, 2025. These changes aim to streamline toll tax collection and ensure a smoother experience for commuters. However, failure to comply with these rules could result in users paying double the toll fee. Here’s a breakdown of the updated FASTag rules and their implications.

When will payments be rejected?

According to a circular issued by NPCI on January 28, 2025, payments via FASTag will not be processed if:

The FASTag was blacklisted up to one hour before the tag was read at the toll plaza or within ten minutes after it was read.

The FASTag has insufficient balance or has been blocked for any reason.

In such cases, vehicle owners will be required to pay double the toll amount as a penalty.

Key FASTag rule changes effective from February 17, 2025

If the FASTag was blacklisted up to 60 minutes before it was scanned, payment will not be processed. Users will have a 70-minute window to rectify their FASTag status. If blacklisted due to low balance or technical issues, users will get 70 minutes to recharge their account. Vehicles with a negative FASTag balance will still be allowed to pass through the toll plaza. In such cases, toll charges will be deducted from the security deposit. Any deductions from the security deposit will be refunded upon the next recharge.

Reasons for FASTag blacklisting

A FASTag can be blacklisted due to:

Insufficient balance

Non-payment of toll tax

Payment failures

Failure to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details

Discrepancies in the vehicle’s chassis number or registration number

Important tips for FASTag users

To avoid inconvenience, FASTag users should:

Maintain a sufficient balance in their FASTag wallet.

Ensure a minimum balance of Rs. 100.

Pay attention to SMS alerts and notifications from their bank.

Regularly check FASTag balance and status via the MyFASTag app.

Enable the auto-recharge feature for seamless transactions.

Keep their registered mobile number updated.

Properly affix the FASTag sticker on the vehicle’s windshield.

Use only one FASTag per vehicle to prevent issues.

With these new rules in place, users are advised to stay updated and follow best practices to ensure a hassle-free toll payment experience.