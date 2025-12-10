National Lok Adalat: How to register for tokens to settle traffic challans? A step-by-step guide

If you still have not settled your pending traffic challans, the National Lok Adalat, which is scheduled for September 13, is going to give vehicle owners a golden opportunity to settle the dues. The Lok Adalat sessions will be organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) across multiple cities in the country. The sessions are aimed at resolving minor disputes quickly, doing away with the long wait of regular court procedures.
Lok Adalat Token Registration: Follow the steps mentioned below
- The first step is to register online for Lok Adalat 2025
- Go to the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) official website.
- Navigate to the Lok Adalat registration option.
- You will see an application form, which is to be filled with correct information.
- Upload the required documents.
- Once the submission is done, you’ll receive a token number and appointment letter via email or phone.
- The appointment letter contains the date, time, and venue for the appearance.
Lok Adalat September 2025 will offer rebates for the following challans, which include minor traffic challans. Take a look at the following:
- Over-speeding
- Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet
- Driving a vehicle without putting the seat belt on
- Parking the vehicle in prohibited areas
- A missing valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate
- Not carrying a valid driving license
- No fitness certificate for the vehicle
- Violating traffic signals or signs
- Crossing a red light
- Driving in the wrong lane
- Vehicle lacking a number plate
- Challans that were issued incorrectly
Some challans that were issued for serious reasons won’t be considered for waiver or rebate, which include:
- Driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol
- Cases that involve hit-and-run incidents
- Fatalities which have occurred due to careless or negligent driving
- If underage individuals are caught operating a vehicle
- If participation in unauthorized racing or high-speed trials is discovered
- Use of vehicles for unlawful or criminal purposes
- Traffic challans that are currently sub-judice
- Challans registered in states other than the home state