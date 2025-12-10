National Lok Adalat: How to register for tokens to settle traffic challans? A step-by-step guide National Lok Adalat: Lok Adalat September 2025 will offer rebates for the following challans, which include minor traffic challans.

New Delhi:

If you still have not settled your pending traffic challans, the National Lok Adalat, which is scheduled for September 13, is going to give vehicle owners a golden opportunity to settle the dues. The Lok Adalat sessions will be organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) across multiple cities in the country. The sessions are aimed at resolving minor disputes quickly, doing away with the long wait of regular court procedures.

Lok Adalat Token Registration: Follow the steps mentioned below

The first step is to register online for Lok Adalat 2025

Go to the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) official website.

Navigate to the Lok Adalat registration option.

You will see an application form, which is to be filled with correct information.

Upload the required documents.

Once the submission is done, you’ll receive a token number and appointment letter via email or phone.

The appointment letter contains the date, time, and venue for the appearance.

Lok Adalat September 2025 will offer rebates for the following challans, which include minor traffic challans. Take a look at the following:

Over-speeding

Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet

Driving a vehicle without putting the seat belt on

Parking the vehicle in prohibited areas

A missing valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate

Not carrying a valid driving license

No fitness certificate for the vehicle

Violating traffic signals or signs

Crossing a red light

Driving in the wrong lane

Vehicle lacking a number plate

Challans that were issued incorrectly

Some challans that were issued for serious reasons won’t be considered for waiver or rebate, which include: