Narayan Murthy, Infosys founder cautions young employees against moonlighting

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy cautioned against moonlighting and encouraged young employees to prioritize the work-from-office culture during his speech at the Asia Economic Dialogue hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi. Murthy advised youngsters to avoid being involved in moonlighting or working from home and to focus on ethics and hard work. He expressed concern that young people are falling into the trap of wanting to work from home or have flexible working hours.

Murthy emphasized that Infosys has always been against moonlighting and had fired some employees for engaging in such activities a few months ago. However, the company recently announced plans to make it easier for employees to earn extra money through freelancing by first obtaining permission from the company. Infosys requires that any employee who wishes to do freelance work do so only with the prior approval of their manager and BP-HR, and only in their spare time, for establishments that do not compete with Infosys or its clients.

"India needs a culture of honesty and transparency"

Murthy believes that India needs a culture of honesty and transparency to prosper. He urged for quicker decision-making processes and hassle-free transactions to be implemented in the country. He cited China as an example of a country that has managed to grow six times larger than India because of the culture it has adopted. Murthy pointed out that India lacks the pace of decision-making and includes corruption at lower levels.

The founder of Infosys also shared his experience with establishing a facility in Shanghai in 2006. He remembered how the mayor of the Chinese city had given them 25 acres of land the same day they were chosen. He noted that India still lacks this pace and requires quick decisions and hassle-free transactions without harassment or unnecessary hurdles.

FAQs:

Q1: What is moonlighting, and why did Murthy advise against it?

When an employee moonlights, they work a second job in addition to their primary job. Murthy advised against it as he believes it can lead to unethical behaviour and can negatively impact an employee's primary job.

Q2: What measures has Infosys taken to make it easier for employees to earn extra money through freelancing?

Infosys requires employees to seek the company's permission before taking up gig work. Any employee who wishes to do so must do it with the prior consent of their manager and BP-HR, and in their personal time, for establishments that do not compete with Infosys or its clients.

