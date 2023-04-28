Up 113% in 2 years, THIS medical equipment manufacturer posts strong numbers in FY23

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo for representation only.

Prevest DenPro Limited, a leading manufacturer of dental materials, has reported 42 per cent increase in net profit in the January-March quarter of financial year 2022-23 on improved sales. The company clocked net profit of Rs 5.10 crore during the March quarter compared to Rs 3.58 crore in the December quarter. In the January-March period of FY22, the company's posted a net profit of Rs 2.46 crore.

The company's total revenue during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 14.10 crore, up 10 per cent QoQ and around 38 per cent YoY.

The total expenses came in at Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter as against Rs 7.48 crore in December quarter and Rs 6.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The earnings per share for the quarter under review grew 42 per cent to Rs 4.26.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad to soon get 158km outer ring road, IRB Infra bags Rs 7,380 crore project

Financial Results (Year Ended FY2023) - YoY Comparison

The company has reported total income of Rs.51.9 crores during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs.39.7 crores during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

The company has posted net profit of Rs.15.7 crores for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 as against net profit of Rs.11.5 crores for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

The company has reported EPS of Rs.13.09 for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs.9.64 for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

ALSO READ: Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Meanwhile, shares of Prevest DenPro settled around 8 per cent higher on Thursday at Rs 358. The company has a market cap of Rs 429.7 crore. Prevest Denpro is a Jammu-based dental materials manufacturer. The company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing a comprehensive portfolio of dental materials.

The stock got listed on the BSE SME platform in September 2021. It yielded a whopping 115 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 84 on debut.

Latest Business News