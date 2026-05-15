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Maharashtra government announces steep reduction in VAT on jet fuel, slashes it to 7%

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Maharashtra government announces steep reduction in VAT on jet fuel, slashes it to 7%

Maharashtra government announces steep reduction in VAT on jet fuel, slashes it to 7%
Maharashtra government announces steep reduction in VAT on jet fuel, slashes it to 7% Image Source : Pixabay
Mumbai:

Maharashtra government announces steep reduction in VAT on jet fuel, slashes it to 7%

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