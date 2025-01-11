Mahakumbh 2025: How much devotees will have to spend on bus, flight and train tickets? | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : MAHAKUMBH 2025 MAHAKUMBH 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: The much-awaited Mahakumbh Mela, set to begin on January 13 and run until February 26, is expected to be a grand event unlike any other in history. The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, is working tirelessly to ensure that the event, deeply rooted in the Hindu faith, becomes a historic and successful gathering. With more than 40 crore devotees expected to attend, both state and central governments are focused on providing better facilities for pilgrims throughout the 55-day event.

Transportation preparedness: Roadways, railways and flights

The mega-event will see thousands of buses, trains, and flights transporting devotees to Prayagraj, the host city of the Kumbh Mela. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Indian Railways, and various airlines have all made extensive arrangements to accommodate the large influx of people. Here’s a breakdown of the transportation facilities available for pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela.

Uttar Pradesh roadways takes lead

To ensure smooth transportation, the Uttar Pradesh government will operate a fleet of 7,550 buses from all 75 districts of the state to Prayagraj. Additionally, 550 new shuttle buses will be deployed at the borders of Prayagraj for easy access to the event site. Buses will connect Prayagraj directly from its neighbouring states such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, which would make it absolutely easy for pilgrims from all over the country to reach their destinations. More than 3 crores of devotees are expected to use UPSRTC buses to arrive at the Kumbh Mela, and the system is equipped to handle 7 lakh-8 lakh itinerants every day.

Indian railways’ massive Role

Indian Railways, considered the lifeline of the nation, is fully prepared to handle the massive transportation needs for the Kumbh Mela. Approximately 13,000 special trains will be operated to and from Prayagraj. While Prayagraj is well-connected to major cities across India, 50 additional cities will be linked with special trains for the event. For example, trains coming from Mumbai will stop at Naini and Prayagraj Chheevki stations, with Sangam located about 11 km away. Similar trains will stop at Fafamau and Prayag stations, 10 km from Sangam for pilgrims arriving from Lucknow and Ayodhya. Pilgrims travelling from Varanasi and Gorakhpur will arrive at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations, which are just a short walk to Sangam.

Air travel options for devotees

Air travel will significantly facilitate the large-scale pilgrimage through direct flights between major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Chandigarh to Prayagraj. However, airlines are gearing up to fly from Chennai, Jammu, Patna, Nagpur, Ayodhya, Pune, and Bhopal to Prayagraj as well. The Prayagraj airport is some 19 kilometres away from the Sangam, where electric buses are available for a nominal fee of Rs 35. Taxis and cabs are also available for fares between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

With careful plans in mind, the coming Kumbh Mela will be remembered as the largest and most facility-rich event. The Uttar Pradesh government, Indian Railways, airlines, and UPSRTC have worked together to allow millions of devotees to experience the spiritual grandeur while travelling in as modern a way as possible. The Kumbh Mela countdown has begun, and authorities are confident that this will be one of the best-organized and unforgettable Kumbh Melas in history.