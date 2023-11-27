Pensioners have to submit life certificate by November 30, 2023: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY FREEPIK Representative Image

Pension, for retired people, is a backbone in the second innings of their lives, often their sole source of income to lead a comfortable life post-retirement. Every pensioner between the age of 60 to 80 is mandated to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra to avail monthly pension. The deadline to submit the Patra for 2023 is November 30, which is the same for super senior pensioner of 80 years.

What if you fail to submit till November 30?

Failing to submit the Jeevan Pramaan Patra by November 30, the release of the pension would be stopped. However, upon submitting the certificate before October 31 next year, the pension will be restarted along with the amount missed during the time the pension was halted.

Ways to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra

There are five ways to submit the life certificate in the country. Pensioners can deposit it through Jeevan Pramaan Portal, post payment bank, face authentication, designated officer signature and doorstep banking.

Process to submit the certificate from the comforts of your home

Life certificates can be made through face authentication or doorstep banking.

Step 1: Install 'AadhaarFaceRD' 'Jeevan Pramaan Face App' on your Android smartphone (5MP or above camera).

Step 2: Keep your Aadhar number ready which has to be given to the Pension Distributor Authority.

Step 3: Go to Operator Authentication and scan the face.

Step 4: Enter the details.

Step 5: Capture your picture and upload it. A link will be sent on your given phone number from where you can download your life certificate.

Process to submit certificate through doorstep banking

Step 1: Book your visit to Jeevan Pramaan Centre or bank

Step 2: Share you Aadhar number and mobile numbers to the operator

Step 3: The operator will verify your ID using biometric device.

Step 4: Your life certificate will be generated after authentication.

