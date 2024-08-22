New Konkan Expressway from Mumbai to Goa to cut travel time to 6 hours: Check route, cost, deadline

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Konkan Expressway

To further enhance road connectivity in the state, the Maharashtra government has proposed the construction of a new expressway, the Konkan Expressway, to connect Mumbai and Goa. The state government said that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will oversee the development of this 376-km-long, 6-lane access-controlled expressway. This new expressway will run along the scenic Konkan coast, with preparation work for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) already underway.

The Konkan Expressway is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state-government-led National Highway Public Works Department (NH PWD).

Konkan Expressway: Cost, travel time

This expressway will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 68,000 crore and will require approximately 3,792 hectares of land, including 146 hectares of forest land for the upcoming corridor.

Interestingly, the expressway will benefit travellers commuting from Mumbai to Goa as it will reduce the travel time from 12 hours to mere six hours. The Konkan Expressway will also boost tourism and create job opportunities in the districts surrounding the highway.

Konkan Expressway: Check route details

The expressway will link Sindhudurg to Panvel (Navi Mumbai) via Raigad and Ratnagiri and will provide a comfortable travel experience, boost tourism and create job opportunities in the surrounding districts. Notably, this expressway will have 14 interchanges.

Konkan Expressway: Deadline

The Mumbai-Goa Expressway is expected to be completed by December this year as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state-government-led National Highway Public Works Department (NH PWD) are currently working on the expressway. This expressway has reportedly completed 99 percent of its 42 km stretch by between Panvel and Kasu.