Kolkata Metro Extension: PM Modi set to launch 3 game-changing metro routes The Orange Line of the Kolkata Metro currently runs from New Garia (Kavi Subhash) to Ruby More (Hemanta Mukherjee) and is now set to be extended up to Beleghata.

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Metro is going to get the much-awaited extension with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to inaugurate the new stretches on Friday, August 22, 2025. The upcoming inaugurations include extensions of the Yellow Line, Orange Line, and Green Line.

3 New Stretches To Be Launched

The Green Line will undergo extension with the inauguration of the Sealdah-Esplanade section, while the Yellow Line and Orange Line will be bolstered with the Noapara to Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) stretch and the Beleghata section getting operational, respectively.

India's first underwater metro, the Kolkata Metro Green Line, will link Howrah Maidan with Salt Lake Sector V. The Green Line currently operates in two parts—the Green Line-1 connects Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah), while the Green Line 2 links Esplanade to Howrah Maidan.

Notably, the East-West Metro (Sealdah-Esplanade stretch) has faced many hurdles when tunnels were being constructed in the Bowbazar area in the past, but it is set to move ahead as it will finally be inaugurated on August 22.

Maximum And Minimum Fare Of Kolkata Metro

Commuters using the Kolkata Metro for travel are required to pay a maximum fare of Rs 30, while the minimum fare is Rs 5. To break it down further, Rs 5 is charged for a distance up to 2 kms, Rs 10 for 3-5 kms, Rs 20 for 5-10 kms, and Rs 30 for travelling to a distance of 10-16.5 kms.

The Orange Line of the Kolkata Metro currently runs from New Garia (Kavi Subhash) to Ruby More (Hemanta Mukherjee) and is now set to be extended up to Beleghata. The ticket prices for travelling on this line will vary between Rs 5 and Rs 30.

1.8 km Length Will Be Underground

The latest extension of Kolkata Metro’s Yellow Line, covering a distance of 7.04 km from Noapara to the Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) section, will also be inaugurated by PM Modi on August 22. Of the total 7.04 km, 1.8 km length will be underground, while 5.23 km will be on the Viaduct.