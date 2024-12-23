Kisan Diwas 2024: PM Kisan Yojana to Krishi Vikas Plan, check key govt schemes for farmers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kisan Diwas 2024: Check key govt schemes for farmers

New Delhi: Kisan Diwas or the National Farmers' Day is observed on December 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. This day is celebrated to recognise the farmers across the country as the backbone of the economy. This day also highlights their contribution to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Kisan Diwas 2024 is observed in many states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where agriculture serves as a primary occupation. To empower the farmers, the Central government has launched several plans and schemes for the welfare of the farmers in the country. Take a look at some of the key government schemes for farmers:

PM Kisan Samman Yojana

The PM Kisan Samman Yojana is a central scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modion February 24, 2019. Witht he scheme, the Centre provides financial needs of land-holding farmers, subject to certain exclusions. As part odf the scheme, Rs 6,000 is being provided to farmers' families through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode in three quarterly instalments. The 18th instalment if the scheme was released in October, the total disbursement has number exceeded Rs 3.45 lakh crore, supporting over 11 crore farmers nationwide.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is another central scheme which was launched in 2016 to provide crop insurance product, ensuring comprehensive risk coverage for farmers against non-preventable natural risks. As part of the scheme, farmers' premium share is capped at 2% for Kharif crops, 1.5% for Rabi crops and 5% for commercial/Horticultural crops.

In the meantime, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare told the Parliament in August this year that Rs 1,63,519 crore (98%) have already been paid against the total claims of Rs 1,67,475 crore under the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana is naother scheme from the Centre which was launched on September 12, 2019. This scheme under the Centre’s guidance offer social security to all land-holding Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs) in India.

As part of the scheme, the eligible beneficiaries are provided with a fixed monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after they turn 60. Farmers aged between 18 and 40 years are required to contribute between Rs 55-200 per month until they turn 60.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is another central scheme which was launched under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package to address the existing infrastructure gaps and to mobilise investment in the infrastructure in the agriculture field.

This scheme provides an opportunity to invest in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure as well as community farming assets through interest subvention and credit guarantee support, according to the agriculture ministry. As part of the plan, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore is to be disbursed from FY 2020-21 to FY 2025-26, while the support will be provided from FY 2020-21 to FY 2032-33.