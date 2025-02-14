JioHotstar launched, brings together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar platforms: Check subscription plan

Follow us on Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR The platform has close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment.

JioHotstar subscription plan: JioStar, the newly formed joint venture by the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, has launched JioHotstar. The platform brings togetherJioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar streaming platforms.

JioHotstar subscription plan

According to the information provided, the subscription plan begins for JioHotstar begins at Rs 149.

Will this impact existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers?

The company said that existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

The platform has close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment, live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users.

"At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision -- to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of 'Infinite Possibilities' ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all," JioStar CEO - Digital, Kiran Mani said.

Mani further said, "By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before."

What JioHotstar will offer?

JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount - all on the same platform, the company said.

It will also stream premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations, other sporting events including the Premier League and Wimbledon, and domestic leagues such as Pro Kabaddi and ISL.

"Sports in India is more than just a game -- it's passion, pride, and a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionising how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, and innovation," JioStar CEO - Sports, Sanjog Gupta said.

JioHotstar will offer ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing and range of 'culture' and 'special interest' feeds to ensure fans enjoy deeper, more immersive access to the sports they love, the statement said.

With PTI inputs