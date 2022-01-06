Jet Airways VP-operations Sudhir Gaur quits, Priyapal Singh replaces him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The consortium had on December 17 last year said that Jet Airways 2.0 plans to start domestic operations at the earliest in 2022 as a full-service carrier.

Jet Airways has said its VP-operations, Sudhir Gaur, who was designated as the airline's 'accountable manager', has quit the company.

The grounded airline, which is expected to resume operations this year under its new promoters Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock consortium, in a regulatory filing clarified that Gaur was not the interim CEO of the company.

It also said the Monitoring Committee at its meeting on January 5 has provided its "in-principle approval" to the nomination of Priyapal Singh as the new 'accountable manager' of the company.

Jet Airways ceased operations in April 2019.

"Sudhir Gaur is not the 'interim CEO' of the company as reported by certain news agencies. Gaur, who recently resigned from the company, was employed in July 2021 as VP- Operations and designated as the 'accountable manager' of the company (for the purposes of the requirements under civil aviation laws and regulations)," Jet Airways said in the filing.

It said that the day-to-day operations and management of the company are being carried out by the monitoring committee constituted under the Resolution Plan as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"On account of Sudhir Gaur vacating the office of the accountable manager, the Monitoring Committee has provided their in-principle approval to the nomination of Priyapal Singh as the new accountable manager of the company in its meeting held today (January 5, 2022)," the firm stated, adding Jet Airways has not yet appointed its CEO.

On June 22 last year, the NCLT approved the consortium's resolution plan for grounded Jet Airways, subject to certain conditions.

A seven-member Monitoring Committee has also been formed to manage the day-to-day affairs of Jet Airways till the insolvency resolution process is complete.

