Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843 crore in escrow account, requests Sebi to lift curbs

US-based hedge fund Jane Street has deposited the mandated Rs 4,843.57 crore in an escrow account in favour of the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The trading firm, which allegedly made handsome gains through market manipulation, has requested the regulator to lift certain restrictions and allow it to resume trading in the Indian stock market. The Sebi said that the request by Jane Street is currently under examination.

In an interim order on July 3, the regulator found Jane Street (JS) guilty of manipulating indices by taking bets in cash and futures & options markets simultaneously for making massive gains.

Sebi barred the hedge fund from accessing the market and impounded over Rs 4,843 crore in gains. The probe found that JS made a profit of Rs 36,671 crore on a net basis during the probe period from January 2023 to May 2025.

In compliance with the interim order, a sum of Rs 4,843.57 crore has been credited to an escrow account with a lien marked in favour of Sebi, the regulator said.

"Jane Street has further requested Sebi that, following the creation of this escrow account in compliance with Sebi directions, certain conditional restrictions imposed under the interim order be lifted and that Sebi issue appropriate directions in this regard," the statement noted.

"This request is currently under examination by Sebi in accordance with the directions of the interim order," it added.

The regulator said it remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market.

According to the market regulator, the trading firm manipulated the Bank Nifty Index on many occasions. This not just affected the market sentiments but also misled a large number of retail investors.

