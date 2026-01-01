Jaipur Metro Line 2 to have direct underground link to all three terminals of airport According to metro officials, Line 2, linking Prahladpura in Sitapura to Todi Mod in Vidhyadhar Nagar, with a total length of 43 km, will be constructed in seven project packages.

Jaipur Metro is going to witness a significant enhancement in its capability with Line 2 of the metro network in the city slated to enhance connectivity to the airport. There are plans to provide commuters with direct underground access from the Airport Metro Station to all passenger terminals.

Latest updates suggest that passengers will be given the option to commute between the Metro station and the three terminals through dedicated tunnels and shuttle services. The development comes after a recent consultation between airport authorities and Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC).

Inclusion of the third terminal

As per a Times of India report, Jaipur Airport will oversee the inclusion of the third terminal by the time Line 2 comes into operation. Currently, the airport operates two terminal buildings. The new terminal is being constructed beside Terminal 2 towards the Sanganer side.

ToI quotes an official as saying, “It has been decided to construct three separate underground tunnels for passengers to move to and from these terminals and the Metro station. JMRC will construct these terminals and will install walkways and elevators to facilitate the passengers moving with heavy baggage. The airport officials are also likely to provide shuttle services from the terminals and the station.”

Akin to Delhi Metro’s airport line model, the Airport Station in Jaipur will be equipped with two designated entry and exit points. One of such points will be linked directly to the airport terminals, while the second will cater to regular Metro commuters coming from nearby localities.

It is to be noted that the tendering for the first package, running between Prahladpura and Pinjrapole Gaushala, was launched in December.

