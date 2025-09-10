ITR filing FY 2024-25 deadline approaching: Will CBDT extend the due date? All you need to know ITR Filing Deadline: Several trade bodies, as well as professional bodies, have requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline further.

New Delhi:

In good news for those taxpayers who have still not paid their income tax, the Income Tax Department has extended the last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) to September 15 for the financial year 2024-25, i.e. assessment year 2025-26. The deadline will only be applicable to taxpayers whose accounts are not liable for audit.

With only a week left, the Income Tax portal suggests that income tax filings are not meeting expectations. As of September 7, 2025, the data as per the department, is as follows:

The registered number of users on the portal is 13.35 crore.

For the Assessment Year 2025–26, 4.89 crore income tax returns have been filed.

Out of the 4.83 crore income tax returns, 4.63 crore returns have been successfully verified.

So far, 3.35 crore verified returns have already been processed.

Trade Bodies Request Extending Deadline

Meanwhile, several trade bodies as well as professional bodies have requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to further extend the deadline. These bodies have cited unresolved issues this year as the reason for their demand for an extension.

Additionally, the Chartered Accountants Association, Surat (CAAS), as well as the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), have highlighted the issue of late release of ITR utilities, compliance burdens, and recurring portal glitches as major hurdles.

In a letter dated September 1, the Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society (BCAS) also raised the issue, demanding the extension of the last date for ITR filing, tax audit cases, and Transfer Pricing filings. It cited persistent system issues as the major reasons for such a request.

Key issues that have been reported include:

Technical glitches on the portal

Limited preparation window

Discrepancies across AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS

Additional compliance obligations

Despite demands for the extension of the last date for filing ITR, the CBDT is yet to issue to notification regarding the same. In the current scenario, individuals whose accounts do not require an audit are expected to submit their tax returns within the prescribed deadline.