Tel Aviv Stock Exchange hits 52-week high despite reports of Iran's attack on exchange building This is the fifth straight session of rise for the index. While TA‑125 Index is up 16 per cent year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500’s 2 per cent gain.

Tel Aviv:

While most stock markets across the globe responded negatively to the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange of Israel defied the trend to hit a new 52-week high on June 19, 2025. Israel’s stock market demonstrated resilience with the benchmark index gaining around 4.7 per cent at its intraday high. According to Al Jazeera and other local media, Iranian missile strikes several locations across Israel, and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building suffered damaged.

This is the fifth straight session of rise for the index. While TA‑125 Index is up 16 per cent year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500’s 2 per cent gain.

However, investor sentiment remained cautious amid continuing hostilities.

Oil Prices In Focus

Meanwhile, oil prices are in focus because of fears that the conflict between Israel and Iran could disrupt the global flow of crude. Iran is not just a major producer of oil, it also sits on the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world’s crude passes.

Tensions are at peak after reports emerged that Israel had targeted Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor earlier in the day. However, there was no radiation threat and the site had been evacuated before the strike, reported Associated Press (AP).

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the third straight session on Thursday, in line with weak trends in global markets, as geopolitical uncertainties due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict unnerved investors.

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses

The US Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged and rising global crude prices also dampened market sentiment, experts said.

In a largely volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 82.79 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 81,361.87.

During the day, it hit a high of 81,583.94 and a low of 81,191.04, gyrating 392.9 points.