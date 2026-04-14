Is Gurugram still the preferred destination for luxury home buyers? Here's what experts say

New Delhi:

Gurugram continues to dominate India’s luxury real estate landscape. Over the years, its stable clientele has included many affluent people, global Indians, and business leaders. But are emerging hotspots in the National Capital Region (NCR) beginning to challenge its long-held supremacy? According to experts, Gurugram has transformed into India’s most prominent luxury housing destination.

Gurugram recorded 1,494 ultra-luxury homes changing hands last year

What continues to set Gurugram apart is the depth of its urban framework. The city’s concentration of global corporations and global capability centres (GCCs) has created a steady, high-value residential base, while its social ecosystem has kept pace with this profile. According to the latest High-End Luxury Housing Report by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) and CRE Matrix, Gurugram has become India’s fastest-growing high-end residential market after achieving sales of homes worth Rs 10 crore and above, which reached Rs 24,120 crore during 2025. The city recorded 1,494 ultra-luxury homes changing hands last year. This is the highest number recorded for any 12-month period in Gurugram, signifying a nearly 10 times growth compared to the mere 155 properties sold in 2023.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, is of the view that Gurugram, as a market, has reached a point where demand is becoming more selective and clearly aligned with certain growth corridors.

"Buyers today are far more aware of how different micro-markets are evolving, and that’s influencing where they choose to invest or live. Against this backdrop, the Dwarka Expressway belt has emerged as one of the more clearly defined growth corridors, with its progress now visible on the ground. What was once seen largely as future potential is now being assessed on the strength of what already exists: operational stretches, improving access, and visible residential uptake. It’s this combination that is drawing both end-users and investors who are looking at long-term value with immediate usability," Chhillar said.

Golf Course Road maintains its premium appeal

According to a report, the transaction value for the Dwarka Expressway saw a remarkable surge of 2079 per cent, rising from Rs 383 crore in 2024 to Rs 8347 crore in 2025. The growth was fuelled by large-scale luxury launches and major infrastructure upgrades. GCRE achieved a 379 per cent increase in sales value, together with a rise in weighted average prices from Rs 24,855 per sq ft to Rs 37,899 per sq ft, showcasing both strong demand and price appreciation. Meanwhile, Golf Course Road maintained its premium appeal, though sales moderated due to limited new inventory.

“What’s unfolding across the southern peripheral road (SPR), Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurgaon and the Dwarka Expressway isn’t a sudden shift, but the result of these locations evolving into their own. For a long time, they were seen as extensions of the core city; today, they’re being evaluated on their own merit. The big difference is planning. With larger, more contiguous land parcels, developers have been able to think beyond standalone towers and build more cohesive residential environments. Buyers have picked up on this. They’re not just following location anymore; they’re following where the quality of development is visibly improving. That’s where the next phase of value is getting created,” said Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group.

For buyers, this translates into something far more enduring than a residential purchase: a living environment where quality, access, and routine are not variables, but constants. There is a visible inclination toward environments that extend beyond the apartment, where landscaped greens, wellness-focused spaces, and quieter shared zones become part of the daily rhythm rather than occasional indulgences.

Interiors, too, reflect a more considered approach, with buyers placing weight on craftsmanship, materiality, and the ease that comes with professionally managed services.

According to Viren Mehta, Founder & Director, ElitePro, a big change they are noticing is that buyers aren’t getting sold on location alone anymore.

"That still matters, of course, but it’s no longer enough. People are spending more time understanding what life inside the project will actually feel like. Things like open spaces, how crowded the development is, the kind of amenities being offered, and whether they’ll actually use them; these are becoming deciding factors. There’s also more interest in communities that feel well thought-out, not just a collection of towers with add-ons. In a way, buyers are just clearer about what they want now; they’re choosing homes that fit their lifestyle, not just a good address,” Mehta concluded.