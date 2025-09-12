Is government planning to hike fitness test fee for cars, trucks? Here's what we know so far Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered authorities not to take coercive action against the owners of diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

New Delhi:

While people are yet to come out of the shock of the high registration renewal fee for motor vehicles older than 20 years, a report suggests that the transport ministry has proposed a steep hike in the fitness test fee. According to a report by TOI, owners of 20-year-old cars would have to pay Rs 2,000 for the test, while owners of over 20-year-old trucks and buses would have to pay Rs 25,000. The move is intended to discourage people from keeping old vehicles. According to sources, the government is also considering having proper fitness tests for private vehicles once they are 15 years old.

Centre Doubles Registration Renewal Fee

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has announced that the renewal fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000. According to the notification, for motorcycles older than 20 years, the renewal fee will rise from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. For three-wheelers and quadricycles, the renewal cost will increase from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

Renewal Fee For Imported Vehicles Even Steeper

In case of imported two or three-wheelers, the cost of the renewal of the certificate of registration will be Rs 20,000, while for imported vehicles with four or more wheels, it will be Rs 80,000.The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21.

No Coercive Steps Against Owners Of Old Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

The decision came after the Delhi government urged the court to consider the actual usage of vehicles rather than just their manufacturing year while implementing the end-of-life vehicle policy.

With PTI inputs