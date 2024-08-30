Indian Railways launches 40 special trains for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja: Check list, route, schedule

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA 40 special trains have been announced for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja.

IRCTC Latest News: To provide convenience and comfort to passengers during the upcoming festive season, the Indian Railways announced to run special trains. Notably, these trains will run for festivals such as Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival. According to the Indian Railways, these special trains will have air-conditioned class, sleeper class and general class coaches.

Check Route

The Indian Railways decided to run 40 trips of Puja special trains between Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa, Rani Kamalapati-Danapur-Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur.

Check official notification

As per the Indian Railways, the Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Superfast Special Train will have 12 trips.

Puja Special Trains: Check Full Schedule

Trains No 02190 Weekly Special Train will leave from Rewa every Saturday from October 05 to Novermber 09 at 12:30 pm and will reach Rani Kamalapati at 21:15 pm on the same day.

Trains No 02189 Weekly Special Train will leave from Rani Kamalapati every Saturday from October 05 to November 09 at 22:15 pm and will reach Rewa at 07:20 am the next day.

Similarly, the Rani Kamlapati-Danapur-Rani Kamlapati Express Special Train will have 12 services.

Train No 01661 Express Special train will leave from Rani Kamlapati every Saturday and Tuesday from October 26 to November 12 at 14:25 pm and reach Danapur at 08:45 am the next day.

Train No 01662 Express Special train will leave from Danapur every Sunday and Wednesday from October 27 to November 13 at 11:45 am and reach Rani Kamlapati at 07:40 am the next day.

The Indian Railways added that the stoppage of these trains include Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

The Indian Railways said that the Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur Express Special Train will have 16 trips together.

Train No 01705 Express Special train will leave from Jabalpur every Wednesday and Friday from October 23 to November 15 at 19:35 pm and will reach Danapur at 08:45 am the next day.

Train No 01706 Express Special train will leave from Danapur every Thursday and Saturday from October 24 to November 16 at 11:45 am and will reach Jabalpur at 00:10 midnight the next day.

The stoppages of these trains include Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.