India’s senior living sector is estimated to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2031 - What's behind the rise?

New Delhi:

In India, the concept of senior living used to have a narrower outlook based on needs rather than a broader vision. Now the focus is more on proactive living rather than reactive living. The rising number of buyers is now beginning to consider senior living as an important tool of lifestyle planning. In that sense, India is not just accommodating an ageing population anymore; it is beginning to design for it. And that marks a far more structural shift than the market has traditionally acknowledged.

Country’s elderly population set to expand sharply

The momentum behind senior living in India is, at its core, demographic. The country’s elderly population (60+) is set to expand sharply over the next two decades, but what makes this shift particularly consequential is the context around it. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian senior living market was valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2031. As the number of senior citizens increases, the urgency to provide focused, well-designed, and future-ready senior living solutions becomes paramount. There is a clear shift towards wellness-led design, with an emphasis on open green spaces, walkable layouts, and access to preventive healthcare.

Community is an important aspect of the design, including common spaces, well-chosen activities, and social interaction, which creates a feeling of connectedness. Developers are integrating fitness studios, meditation halls, and healthcare support, transforming campuses into preventive-care ecosystems rather than passive dwellings. They are sharpening their focus on senior living, recognising that the segment demands a different level of planning, operational depth, and long-term commitment.

According to Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, senior living today is being shaped by intent, not afterthought. In Gurugram, we are seeing this transition play out in real time. "The advantage of emerging micro-markets is a key factor allowing them to come up with integrated planning where healthcare access, open spaces, and low-density development can be built into the project from the outset. For us, the focus is not just on creating age-appropriate homes, but on building an ecosystem that supports independent yet connected living,” Kanodia said.

“What’s changing fundamentally is how today’s buyers are choosing a more balanced, secure, and socially engaging way of living, irrespective of the age group, especially when it comes to senior citizens, the choice becomes more conscious. We see that the market is witnessing a growing preference for communities that offer not just safety and healthcare, but also opportunities for interaction, wellness, and everyday convenience. This shift in mindset is driving the evolution of senior living from a need-based product to a lifestyle-led offering,” said Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World.

Being viewed alongside other emerging asset classes

Besides, from an investment standpoint, senior living is increasingly being viewed alongside other emerging asset classes. Unlike these formats, senior living tends to benefit from longer resident stays and significantly lower churn, lending a degree of income stability that is hard to replicate elsewhere.

“Senior living presents a very different value proposition compared to traditional residential formats. It is less transactional and far more operationally intensive, but that is also where its long-term strength lies. The ability to create stable, annuity-driven income streams, combined with sustained occupancy, makes it an attractive asset class over time. However, success in this segment will depend heavily on execution. As the market matures, we expect senior living to be viewed not just as an alternative housing format, but as a core component of diversified real estate portfolios," concluded Sumit Choudhary, VP, Rise Infraventures.

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