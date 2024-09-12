India's first Vande Bharat Metro train to be launched on Sept 16: Check full schedule, route

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Metro to start operations on September 16.

India's first Vande Bharat Metro train is all set to be launched by PM Modi on September 16, 2024. Ahead of its launch, the Indian Railways has released the full schedule of the first Vande Metro train. The metro service will help thousands of passengers who frequently travel between these two places. This is the first metro service on the Indian Railways network.

India's first Vande Bharat Metro: Check route, schedule

The country's first Vande Bharat Metro will run on Bhuj-Ahmedabad route and it will operate 6 days a week.

The train will leave from Bhuj at 5:5 am and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am. The Vande Metro train will leave Ahmedabad at 17:30 pm on its return journey and reach Bhuj at 23:10 pm.

Notably, this is the first Vande Bharat Metro train to run between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

India's first Vande Bharat Metro: Travel time

This Vande Metro train will complete the journey in 5 hours 45 minutes, and will stop at 9 stations for an average of 2 minutes during the journey. The train will operate 6 days a week.

