Indian Railways launches 10 new trains without reservation: Check schedule, route, ticket fare

Railways launches 10 new trains without reservation today.

IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes another piece of good news for train passengers. The Indian Railways launched 10 new trains that are available for passengers without prior reservation tickets. The move has been taken to address the issues faced by passengers travelling without reservations. According to reports by Jagran.com, these trains will begin operating today. The Indian Railways will provide service of these trains on routes with higher numbers of passengers.

Train passengers need to keep in mind that they will need to buy a general ticket at the station ticket counter. Moreover, they can also book tickets through the UTS app.

For the passengers' information, these trains will have general and chair-car coaches. The IRCTC's new trains will connect major cities across the country.

Check route, full schedule

The Mumbai-Pune Superfast will leave from Mumbai at 7:30 am and arrive in Pune at 11:00 am.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada Express will leave from Hyderabad at 7:30 am and arrive in Vijayawada at 2:00 pm.

The Delhi-Jaipur Express will leave from Delhi at 6:00 am and arrive in Jaipur at 1:30 pm.

The Lucknow-Varanasi Express will leave from Lucknow at 7:00 am and arrive in Varanasi at 1:30 pm.

The Kolkata-Patna Intercity will leave from Kolkata at 5:00 am and arrive in Patna at 2:00 pm.

The Ahmedabad-Surat Fast will leave from Ahmedabad at 7:00 am and arrive in Surat at 12:30 pm.

The Patna-Gaya Express will leave from Patna at 6:00 am and arrive in Gaya at 9:30 pm.

The Jaipur-Ajmer Fast will leave from Jaipur at 8:00 am and arrive in Ajmer at 11:30 pm.

The Chennai-Bangalore Express will leave from Chennai at 8:00 am and arrive in Bangalore at 3:30 pm.

The Bhopal-Indore Intercity will leave from Bhopal at 6:30 am and arrive in Indore at 12:00 pm.

Check ticket fare

The ticket fare for the general coach from Delhi to Jaipur is Rs 150, and for seating, it is Rs 300.

The ticket fare for the general coach from Mumbai to Pune is Rs 120, and for seating, it is Rs 250.

The ticket fare for the general coach from Kolkata to Patna is Rs 200, and for seating, it is Rs 400.

How to book train tickets

You must go to the station ticket counter.

You can also purchase a ticket using the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app.

Apart from this, you can get the ticket from a nearby Jan Seva Kendra.