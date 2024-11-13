India's first hydrogen train set to be launched in December: Check speed, route, new features

Follow us on Image Source : X Hydrogen Train Latest Update

Here comes a big news for the train passengers. India's first hydrogen train is all set to be launched in December 2024 by the Indian Railways, a groundbreaking move towards environmentally friendly travel in the country. Will be operated without diesel or electricity, this hydrogen-powered train will be a major milestone for Indian Railways going in line with its goal of becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” by 2030.

Interestingly, this hydrogen-powered train will be the first in the country to use water as its primary resource for generating power and unlike other traditional diesel or electric engines, this train uses hydrogen fuel cells to produce the electricity needed for propulsion. The hydrogen fuel cells along with with oxygen generate electricity, with the byproduct being only steam and water, resulting in zero harmful emissions.

Why hydrogen train in India?

The hydrogen train is being introduced in India to cut down its carbon footprint and eliminate air pollution caused by diesel engines. With hydrogen, the fuel cells enables the train to avoid emitting carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, making it one of the most sustainable forms of transportation available.

India's first hydrogen train: Check route, speed limit

The trial run of the train will take place on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, covering a distance of 90 kilometres. More routes under consideration include heritage mountain railways such as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, and others across scenic and remote regions of India.

The new hydrogen train is expected to achieve a maximum speed of 140 km/h, offering a swift, sustainable, and comfortable journey for passengers.

Hydrogen train: What are plans for nationwide expansion

After the successful trial runs, Indian Railways plans to expand its hydrogen train services to other parts of the country, with 35 hydrogen trains expected to run across various routes by 2025. Interestingly, these trains will offer comparable speed and passenger capacity to traditional diesel trains, providing an eco-friendly alternative without sacrificing efficiency.