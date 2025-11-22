India Labour Codes 2025: Key highlights on wages, safety, social security and industrial reforms The codes aim to modernise India’s labour framework, enhance worker protections, extend social security to informal and gig workers, simplify compliance for employers, and promote a more secure and predictable work environment.

New Delhi:

On November 21, 2025, India took a landmark step in labour reform by implementing four comprehensive labour codes—on wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety and health—replacing 29 archaic laws that governed the workforce. This overhaul modernises the country’s decades-old labour framework, aiming to balance worker protections with simplified compliance for employers.

Key highlights of the Labour Codes

Unified wage system and gratuity reform: The codes introduce a uniform definition of wages across all laws, reshaping salary structures, allowances, and benefits. Fixed-term employees are now eligible for gratuity after just one year of service, instead of five, benefiting contract and project-based workers.

Social security for gig and platform workers: For the first time, gig economy and platform workers—including delivery agents, ride-hailing drivers, and freelancers—are formally recognised under labour law. Aggregators must contribute to funds covering insurance, health protection, disability support, and retirement benefits. A national database will map unorganised workers’ skills and employment history.

Women in night shifts: Women are now allowed to work night shifts across all sectors, including mining, manufacturing, and logistics, provided safety protocols and consent are ensured, opening access to higher-paying roles previously restricted.

Occupational safety and health measures: Mandatory annual health check-ups are now required for workers above 40 in several sectors. Safety committees will be mandated in larger establishments, and the definition of migrant and digital-sector workers has been broadened. Work-related accidents, including some commuting incidents, are recognised under safety provisions.

Simplified compliance: Employers benefit from a single registration, single licence, and single return system, with inspections now digital and risk-based. The new framework reduces bureaucratic hurdles while maintaining worker protections.

Industrial relations reforms: Dispute resolution is streamlined through two-member tribunals. Union recognition rules are clarified, and retrenched workers receive support through reskilling funds. Formal recognition of work-from-home arrangements is also included.

Experts note that while the implementation phase will require coordination with state-level rules, the codes mark a transformative moment for India’s workforce. They promise clearer benefits, stronger protections, wider social security coverage, and reduced compliance burdens for employers.

For millions of Indian workers—ranging from gig and contract workers to factory staff and IT professionals—this reform represents a historic shift toward a modern, predictable, and secure labour environment.