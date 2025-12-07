India's forex reserves decline by USD 1.88 billion to USD 686.23 billion amid mixed movements in assets While foreign currency assets declined, India’s gold reserves increased by $1.613 billion, reaching a total of $105.795 billion. This growth is likely driven by the sharp rise in gold prices due to global uncertainties and heightened demand from investors seeking safe-haven assets.

New Delhi:

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a decline of $1.877 billion in the week ending November 28, settling at $686.227 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest weekly data. This dip follows the previous week's drop of $4.472 billion, continuing a recent downward trend in the country's forex holdings.

Forex reserves overview

Foreign exchange reserves are assets that a nation’s central bank holds in various foreign currencies, primarily to stabilize the local currency and maintain financial confidence. India's forex reserves include foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Foreign currency assets see decline

The largest component of India’s forex reserves, foreign currency assets, fell by $3.569 billion to $557.031 billion during the week ending November 28. This drop contributed significantly to the overall fall in the forex reserves. The RBI often manages these assets actively to stabilize the rupee, buying dollars when the rupee strengthens and selling when it weakens, aiming to prevent sharp fluctuations.

Gold reserves increase as safe haven demand rises

Contrary to the decline in FCAs, India's gold reserves rose by $1.613 billion to reach $105.795 billion. The price of gold has been rising sharply amid global uncertainties and increased investor demand for safe-haven assets, which likely contributed to the increase in the value of gold reserves.

SDRs and IMF reserve position show marginal gains

The country’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the IMF increased slightly by $63 million to $18.628 billion. Similarly, India's reserve position with the IMF edged up by $16 million to $4.772 billion, signaling minor but positive movements in these components of the reserves.

Trends over recent years

India's forex reserves have seen notable fluctuations in recent years. In 2023, India added around $58 billion to its reserves, reversing a cumulative decline of $71 billion recorded in 2022. In 2024, the reserves increased by a little over $20 billion. For 2025 so far, the forex kitty has grown by approximately $48 billion, reflecting the RBI’s ongoing intervention in currency management and strategic reserve accumulation.

RBI's role in forex management

The Reserve Bank of India plays a crucial role in managing forex reserves to stabilize the rupee and safeguard the country’s external economic balance. The RBI’s intervention involves buying and selling dollars to control liquidity and prevent excessive volatility in the currency market, ensuring economic stability.

This recent week’s decline in forex reserves mirrors fluctuations in global markets and exchange rates but is balanced by gains in gold reserves, reflecting broader trends in investment behavior amid global economic uncertainties.