Due date to file income tax returns extended till August 31? Here's what we know

ITR filing 2024: The government has dismissed the social media claims suggesting that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) has been extended to August 31. It said that a clipping of the news which is being circulated on social media is fake. The last date to file ITR for FY2023-24 is July 31, 2024. The confusion stemmed from a misinterpretation of advice from the Press Registrar General of India, which was mistakenly understood as an extension of the filing deadline.

What PIB Fact Check posted?

"An advisory from the Office of the Press Registrar General of India shared on social media has been falsely shared as an extension of the due date for filing ITR," PIB said in a post.

The post also states that the previous advisory issued was not related to the due date for ITR filing. "The advisory is not related to the extension of the date for filing ITR," it added. PIB also clarified that the due date for filing ITR is July 31, 2024.

What was shared?

The Office of the Press Registrar General of India, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, issued an advisory on July 25 regarding the e-filing of annual returns through the Press Seva Portal for FY24. According to the advisory, the government has extended the deadline for e-filing annual returns to August 31, 2024. These returns pertain to publications registered under the Press and Periodicals Registration Act of 2023 and include a record of the circulation of newspapers for a specific printing year. These annual returns can be filed online via the Press Seva portal.

However, the last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY24 remains July 31, 2024. Filing an ITR after this date will incur penalties, varying by income levels. The government has introduced a new tax regime aimed at simplifying the tax structure, reducing the tax burden for taxpayers, and making the return filing process easier.

