Income tax calendar 2025: Key deadlines for January you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check your tax filing deadlines here.

Income tax calendar 2025: As the new financial year begins, taxpayers and organizations must stay vigilant about important deadlines in the Income tax calendar for January 2025. Adhering to these deadlines is crucial to avoid penalties and ensure a smooth tax filing process.

Keeping a comprehensive compliance calendar and using automated tools can help ensure timely filing and payments. For more in-depth guidance or support, it is advisable to consult with a tax professional.

Here are the key due dates for January 2025:

January 7, 2025

Last date for depositing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) for December 2024 (excluding sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, or 194S by specified persons).

Last date for depositing TDS for the period from October 2024 to December 2024, where the Assessing Officer has allowed quarterly TDS deposit under Sections 192, 194A, 194D, or 194H.

January 14, 2025

Last date for issuing TDS certificates for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, or 194S for November, 2024.

January 15, 2025

Last date for submitting Form 24G by government offices where TDS/TCS for December 2024 was paid without a challan.

Last date for submitting the quarterly TCS statement for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Last date for submitting the quarterly statement of foreign remittances (Form No. 15CC) for the quarter ending December 2024.

Last date for submitting Form 15G/15H declarations received during the quarter ending December 2024.

Last date for filing Form No. 49BA under Rule 114AAB by specified funds for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

January 30, 2025

Last date for issuing the quarterly TCS certificates for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Last date for submitting challan-cum-statement for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, or 194S for December 2024.

January 31, 2025

Last date for submitting the quarterly TDS statement for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Last date for submitting the quarterly return of non-deduction of tax at source by a banking company on interest from time deposits for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Last date for the Sovereign Wealth Fund to file an intimation regarding investments made in India for the quarter ending December 2024.