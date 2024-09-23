How to enable contactless payments on SBI debit card | Check step-by-step process

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Contactless payments on SBI debit card: There are several platforms available for online and digital payments now a days, and one of the convenient options is contactless payment through a debit card. With contactless payments, you can pay up to Rs 5,000 at any merchant without needing to enter your PIN. This seamless method allows you to complete transactions quickly, without the need to swipe or insert your card into a payment machine, making it both efficient and secure.

If you have an SBI debit card but are unable to use it for contactless payments, you can easily enable this feature through internet banking. The process is simple and user-friendly, allowing you to activate contactless payments and start making secure, hassle-free transactions in no time.

How to enable contactless payments through net banking

To enable contactless transactions on your SBI debit card, follow these steps:

Go to SBI Internet Banking portal: Visit onlinesbi.sbi

Visit onlinesbi.sbi Log in: Enter your username and password to access your account.

Enter your username and password to access your account. Navigate to Debit Card Services: Once the home page opens, click on the "Debit Card Services" option in the "e-Services" section.

Once the home page opens, click on the "Debit Card Services" option in the "e-Services" section. Select ATM cum Debit Card: Click on this option to manage your card settings.

Click on this option to manage your card settings. Choose ATM Card Limited Channel Usage Change: Select this option to modify the usage settings of your debit card.

Select this option to modify the usage settings of your debit card. Select Account Number: Choose the account linked to your debit card.

Choose the account linked to your debit card. Choose Card Number: Click on the card number you want to modify.

Click on the card number you want to modify. Change Usage Type: Under usage options, select "NFC usage" to enable contactless payments.

Under usage options, select "NFC usage" to enable contactless payments. Validate OTP: You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to validate the changes.

You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to validate the changes. Confirmation: Once the OTP is validated, a message confirming successful validation will appear.

Once the OTP is validated, a message confirming successful validation will appear. Your SBI debit card is now ready for contactless transactions.

You get reward points

Contactless transactions with SBI debit cards offer not only convenience but also rewards. You can earn reward points on every purchase made through contactless payments. These transactions are secure and are especially useful for places where speed is important, such as fast-food joints, petrol pumps, and movie theatres. With the added benefit of not needing to enter a PIN for amounts up to Rs 5,000, it makes everyday purchases quicker and easier.

