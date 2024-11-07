HDFC Bank hikes loan interest rates on select short-term tenures, check details inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank on Thursday increased the Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR) for select short-term tenures from November 7, 2024. The loan rate revision, which sees an increase of up to 5 basis points (bps), applies to the overnight, one-month, and three-year tenures, the bank said on its website.

After the loan rate hike, the overnight MCLR has gone up to 9.15% from 9.10%, while the one-month MCLR has moved up to 9.20% from 9.15%. Moreover, the three-year MCLR, on the other hand, has increased to 9.50% from 9.45%. Along with these three tenures, there has been no change in the rates for other tenures.

However, the three-month MCLR remains at 9.30% and the six-month and one-year MCLRs are both set at 9.45%. Similarly, the two-year MCLR also stays at 9.45%.

Tenor MCLR Overnight 9.15% 1 Month 9.20% 3 Month 9.30% 6 Month 9.45% 1 Year 9.45% 2 Year 9.45% 3 Year 9.50%

HDFC Bank: Check the latest loan rates in November 2024

Check HDFC Bank's prime lending rate

HDFC Bank said its benchmark Prime Lending Rate is 17.95% p.a. with effect from September 9, 2024 and the revised Base Rate will be 9.45% and will be effective from September 9, 2024.