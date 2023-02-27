HAL's Hindustan-228 aircraft gets modification approval from DGCA | Details

Follow us on Image Source : HAL DGCA approved HAL's latest variant of aircraft

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave approval to a new variant of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's aircraft 'Hindustan 228-201 LW', HAL announced on Monday.

What is HAL's Hindustan-228

HAL made several modifications to the aircraft. With the modification, the aircraft would fall in the Sub 5,700 kg aircraft category, it said. This variant has a maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with 19-passenger capability, the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement.

"This variant provides several operational benefits for operators such as reduced pilot qualification requirement enabling pilots with Commercial Pilot License to fly the aircraft, enhanced availability of pilot pool for the aircraft and reduced operational cost," HAL said.

In addition, the new variant will result in reduced training requirements for flying and ground crew including aircraft maintenance engineers, it was stated.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: Air India to hire more than 5000 cabin crew in 2023 - Details

Latest Business News