HAL's Hindustan-228 aircraft gets modification approval from DGCA | Details

DGCA approved modification for Hindustan-228 aircraft with 19 passengers. Now, this variant provides several operational benefits for operators.

February 27, 2023
DGCA approved HAL's latest variant of aircraft
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave approval to a new variant of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's aircraft 'Hindustan 228-201 LW', HAL announced on Monday.

What is HAL's Hindustan-228

HAL made several modifications to the aircraft. With the modification, the aircraft would fall in the Sub 5,700 kg aircraft category, it said. This variant has a maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with 19-passenger capability, the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement.

"This variant provides several operational benefits for operators such as reduced pilot qualification requirement enabling pilots with Commercial Pilot License to fly the aircraft, enhanced availability of pilot pool for the aircraft and reduced operational cost," HAL said.

In addition, the new variant will result in reduced training requirements for flying and ground crew including aircraft maintenance engineers, it was stated.
(With PTI input)

