Good news for train passengers: IRCTC to start faster ticket booking facility by this date

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA rain passenger’s tickets will be booked online and they will not take waiting time after clicking on the home page.

Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers. You will not have to wait for long time to book your train ticket. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said it will soon ramp up the ticketing capacity to ensure that the train passengers who book tickets don’t have to suffer in the waiting period.

Reports suggest that this process has already started and will be finished by March 2025. After it is completed, the train passenger’s tickets will be booked online and they will not take waiting time after clicking on the home page.

The whole process of ticket booking will start immediately and the commuters will get the ticket, within a short interval. Moreover, the IRCTC will ensure that the commuters don’t face the problem of their money being deducted and then tickets not being issued.

Earlier, IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjay Jain had said about the reason behind a long waiting time for problems like deduction of money while booking tickets, payment failure or waiting time for confirmed tickets.

The CMD had also said that these procedures take a long time due to low capacity. It simply means that as compared to the number of people who process online ticket booking, the booking capacity is less, due to which passengers have to face problems.

As per reports, more than nine lakh tickets are currently being booked online every day, including online booking by passengers and agent booking. More than two crore passengers travel by train every day.

Last year, the Indian Railways decided to upgrade the capacity of ticket booking from the current 25,000 to 2.25 lakh per minute. It was done to improve the passenger reservation system.

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the railways were upgrading the ticketing system, including software and hardware, for the convenience of the train passengers. He said that the Indian Railways has upgraded the system after providing details on steps to be taken to upgrade the system in the event of record allocations in the Union Budget.