Gold price today November 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata

On the last trading day of the week, Friday, gold prices saw a notable rise, with domestic futures trading higher as well. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for delivery in February 2025 surged by 0.63%, or Rs 479, to trade at Rs 77,035 per 10 grams in the early session. Similarly, gold for delivery in December 2024 rose by 0.62%, or ₹473, to ₹76,197 per 10 grams.

The gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at Rs 77513. 0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 28-11-2024 was Rs 77403.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-11-2024 was Rs 79003.0/10 grams.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is Rs 77361.0/10 grams, an increase from Rs 77251.0/10 grams yesterday and a decrease from Rs 78851.0/10 grams last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is noted at Rs 77367.0/10 grams, up from Rs 77257.0/10 grams yesterday and down from Rs 78857.0/10 grams last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is Rs 77365.0/10 grams, an increase from yesterday's Rs 77255.0/10 grams and a decrease from Rs 78855.0/10 grams last week.

Global gold prices also show upward trend

Alongside the domestic market, global gold prices also saw a boost. Gold on the COMEX traded up by 0.67%, or $17.80, reaching $2,682.60 per ounce. Spot gold prices gained 0.83%, or $21.90, to trade at $2,659 per ounce.

Domestic gold prices experience volatility

Earlier, domestic gold prices had witnessed a decline due to weak demand from jewellery retailers and coin manufacturers. On Thursday, the price of gold dropped by Rs 100, closing at Rs 78,700 per 10 grams. Similarly, the price of 99.5% purity gold decreased by Rs 400, settling at Rs 78,300 per 10 grams.