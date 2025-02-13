Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow metal gains on MCX | Check city-wise rate on February 13

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MCX Gold for April 4 contract opened at Rs 85,700 per 10 grams.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: MCX Gold for April 4 contract opened 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 85,700 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 85,481. However, within a few minutes after opening, the yellow metal increased further as much as 0.52 per cent to the level of Rs 85,926. Around 10 AM, MCX Gold's April 4 contract was 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 85,850 per 10 grams.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.58 per cent to USD 2,945.62 per ounce in New York.

The yellow metal's same contract had hit an all-time high of Rs 86,360 per 10 grams on February 11.

However, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, witnessed a slight dip of Rs 5 and were retailing at Rs 95,497 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 95,502.

However, it later reached a high of Rs 95,728 - a gain of 0.24 per cent.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 87,200 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 79,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 87,050 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 79,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata on February 10 was Rs 87,050 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available at a price of Rs 87,050 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 99,500.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 99,500 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 99,500.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,07,000 per kg On February 5.