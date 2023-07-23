Go First cancels flights till July 25 due to operational reasons | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Go First cancels flights till July 25

Go First : The airline company on Sunday announced the cancellation of all of its flights till July 25. According to the notification, the flights have been cancelled due to operational reasons. "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 25th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience, the airline company said in an notification.

Earlier on Friday, the cash-strapped budget carrier Go First had announced that they will resume scheduled flight operations after getting the approval and availability of flight schedules by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with additional conditions.

Go First stopped flying from May 3, in a major blow to its passengers, and was undergoing insolvency resolution process and aviation regulator DGCA had conducted a special audit of the airline after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for the airline on June 28, 2023.

"Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA. Further, Go First has been directed to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements, ensure continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations and subjecting every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight prior to deployment for flight operations," read a press release, adding that the resumption plan on June 28 was reviewed and accepted by the DGCA.

On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline's voluntary plea for initiating the resolution proceedings. Srinivasan also told the tribunal that the DGCA has formed a special audit committee that will audit the aircraft and its readiness before permitting restarting of operations as per the business resumption plan.

