Gautam Adani pledges USD 10 billion investment in US energy, infrastructure projects

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during an event.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has announced a $10 billion investment in the US in energy security and infrastructure, aiming to create 15,000 jobs. In the US in strengthening ties with India, the investment is in line with both countries’ commitment to clean energy. Adani’s statement comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s recent presidential victory, which is viewed optimistically by Indian stakeholders despite trade concerns.

Major investment in energy security

Gautam Adani highlighted the Adani Group’s commitment to US energy and infrastructure, committing to USD 10 billion targeted to advance resilience and energy security. The investment is expected to create about 15,000 jobs in the US, demonstrating Adani’s support for bolstered ties between the US and India.

Message to President-elect Trump

Following Donald Trump’s recent win in the US presidential election, Adani extended his congratulations, commending Trump’s resilience and the strength of American democracy. He expressed hope that the US and India will continue to cooperate, although there remains some scope for possible security arrangements.

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect," the Adani Group Chairman had said in a post on X.

Focus on clean energy partnerships

Adani’s announcement coincides with the US clean energy bid is consistent with India being formally integrated. At the recent SCEP ministerial meeting in Washington, officials from both countries highlighted progress in renewable energy, grid integration and decarbonization, as well as progress on green hydrogen initiatives in both countries, emphasising a shared commitment to sustainable energy development.

