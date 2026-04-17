Gautam Adani becomes Asia's richest person, check out his net worth

New Delhi:

The list of Asian billionaires has seen another major reshuffle as Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has surpassed Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person. According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani now ranks 19th globally. Gautam Adani's total net worth has reached USD 92.6 billion, while Mukesh Ambani has slipped to second place with USD 90.8 billion. The development comes as Adani's net worth has surged, putting him ahead of Ambani in the global wealth rankings.

Adani's wealth jumps significantly

While the Indian stock market saw a slight decline on Thursday, with the Sensex declining 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 77,988.68 and the Nifty dropping 34.55 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,196.75, shares of Adani Group companies performed well. This surge increased Adani's net worth by USD 3.56 billion in a single day. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries shares closed flat, increasing Mukesh Ambani's wealth by only USD 76.7 million.

On the global list, Gautam Adani is now the 19th richest person in the world. His wealth has increased by a staggering USD 8.10 billion this year. In contrast, Mukesh Ambani has had a challenging year so far, with his net worth declining by USD 16.9 billion. Ambani now ranks 20th on the global rich list.

List of the top 20 richest in the world

Rank Name Total Net Worth ($ billion) Year-To-Date Change (YTD) Country Industry 1 Elon Musk $656B +$36.7B America Technology 2 Larry Page $286B +$17.2B America Technology 3 Jeff Bezos $269B +$16.1B America Technology 4 Sergey Brin $266B +$15.9B America Technology 5 Mark Zuckerberg $239B +$6.08B America Technology 6 Larry Ellison $230B -$17.6B America Technology 7 Michael Dell $170B +$29.9B America Technology 8 Jenson Huang $164B +$9.62B America Technology 9 Bernard Arnault $164B -$44.0B France Consumer 10 Jim Walton $150B +$13.7B America Retail 11 Steve Ballmer $148B -$20.3B America Technology 12 Rob Walton $147B +$13.4B America Retail 13 Alice Walton $146B +$13.2B America Retail 14 Warren Buffett $142B -$9.60B America Diversified 15 Carlos Slim $130B +$19.1B Mexico Diversified 16 amancio ortega $130B -$5.80B Spain Retail 17 Bill Gates $104B -$12.9B America Technology 18 Thomas Peterffy $93.8B +$16.7B America Finance 19 Gautam Adani $92.6B +$8.10B India Industrial 20 Mukesh Ambani $90.8B -$16.9B India Energy

Surprisingly, seven of the world's top 20 richest people have seen their wealth decline this year. The biggest loser is French businessman Bernard Arnault, who lost USD 44 billion. Besides him, the net worth of luminaries like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Larry Ellison also declined in 2026.

ALSO READ | Can parents deposit Rs 3 lakh annually in their child's PPF account? Here's what you need to know