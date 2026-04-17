Gautam Adani becomes Asia's richest person, check out his net worth

The list of Asian billionaires has seen another major reshuffle as Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has surpassed Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person. According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani now ranks 19th globally. Gautam Adani's total net worth has reached USD 92.6 billion, while Mukesh Ambani has slipped to second place with USD 90.8 billion. The development comes as Adani's net worth has surged, putting him ahead of Ambani in the global wealth rankings.
Adani's wealth jumps significantly
While the Indian stock market saw a slight decline on Thursday, with the Sensex declining 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 77,988.68 and the Nifty dropping 34.55 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,196.75, shares of Adani Group companies performed well. This surge increased Adani's net worth by USD 3.56 billion in a single day. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries shares closed flat, increasing Mukesh Ambani's wealth by only USD 76.7 million.
On the global list, Gautam Adani is now the 19th richest person in the world. His wealth has increased by a staggering USD 8.10 billion this year. In contrast, Mukesh Ambani has had a challenging year so far, with his net worth declining by USD 16.9 billion. Ambani now ranks 20th on the global rich list.
List of the top 20 richest in the world
|Rank
|Name
|Total Net Worth ($ billion)
|Year-To-Date Change (YTD)
|Country
|Industry
|1
|Elon Musk
|$656B
|+$36.7B
|America
|Technology
|2
|Larry Page
|$286B
|+$17.2B
|America
|Technology
|3
|Jeff Bezos
|$269B
|+$16.1B
|America
|Technology
|4
|Sergey Brin
|$266B
|+$15.9B
|America
|Technology
|5
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$239B
|+$6.08B
|America
|Technology
|6
|Larry Ellison
|$230B
|-$17.6B
|America
|Technology
|7
|Michael Dell
|$170B
|+$29.9B
|America
|Technology
|8
|Jenson Huang
|$164B
|+$9.62B
|America
|Technology
|9
|Bernard Arnault
|$164B
|-$44.0B
|France
|Consumer
|10
|Jim Walton
|$150B
|+$13.7B
|America
|Retail
|11
|Steve Ballmer
|$148B
|-$20.3B
|America
|Technology
|12
|Rob Walton
|$147B
|+$13.4B
|America
|Retail
|13
|Alice Walton
|$146B
|+$13.2B
|America
|Retail
|14
|Warren Buffett
|$142B
|-$9.60B
|America
|Diversified
|15
|Carlos Slim
|$130B
|+$19.1B
|Mexico
|Diversified
|16
|amancio ortega
|$130B
|-$5.80B
|Spain
|Retail
|17
|Bill Gates
|$104B
|-$12.9B
|America
|Technology
|18
|Thomas Peterffy
|$93.8B
|+$16.7B
|America
|Finance
|19
|Gautam Adani
|$92.6B
|+$8.10B
|India
|Industrial
|20
|Mukesh Ambani
|$90.8B
|-$16.9B
|India
|Energy
Surprisingly, seven of the world's top 20 richest people have seen their wealth decline this year. The biggest loser is French businessman Bernard Arnault, who lost USD 44 billion. Besides him, the net worth of luminaries like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Larry Ellison also declined in 2026.
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