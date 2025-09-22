Gamechanger! 30-km expressway to Jewar Airport promises faster Delhi–Noida travel - Details Earlier, the Noida Authority had given its in-principle clearance for building a riverside expressway in March 2025. The move was aimed at decongesting the already burdened Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

In a significant boost to road connectivity in Delhi-NCR, the Central government has given its approval for a 30-km new expressway aimed at connecting Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida with the upcoming Jewar International Airport. Running parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the proposed road will connect the Pushta Road with both the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, a News18 report says.

Nitin Gadkari Gives Assurance

Initially, the proposal for constructing the link was put forward by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma. In a recent development, it has gotten backing from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Dr Mahesh Sharma said, “To fully leverage Jewar Airport’s potential, building a direct and efficient road link is not just necessary; it’s urgent.”

The assurance from Gadkari came during his visit to the Jewar airport site for a plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. The Union Minister said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take up the project, adding that funding of the project won’t be a challenge.

Currently, the government is already working on a mega infrastructure push in the Delhi NCR, and this project is a part of the same. Gadkari emphasised that projects worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore are underway, with half of the projects already completed. He also added that the Centre is ready to make a further investment of Rs 40,000- Rs 50,000 crore for infrastructure development in the region.

Noida Authority Gives In-Principle Clearance

Earlier, the Noida Authority had given its in-principle clearance for building a riverside expressway in March 2025. The move was aimed at decongesting the already burdened Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) was tasked by the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to implement the project. It was also instructed to devise a cost-sharing arrangement among the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Authorities.