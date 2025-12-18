From cramped to comfortable: YEIDA increases minimum plot size for LIG housing scheme, full details here Once the plot size is increased to 40 sqm, it will facilitate better structural comfort, ensuring efficient building design.

Noida:

Marking a notable change in rules, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to increase the minimum plot size for the informal sector or lower-income group housing scheme to 40 sqm from the previously set limit of 30 sqm. The development follows an internal survey on a proposal that was introduced earlier, which received the board's in-principle go-ahead in June. The decision pushes forward the proposal to provide a total of 3,800 residential plots across sectors 17, 18, and 20.

Smaller plot size limits safe vertical expansion

The Times of India report quotes officials saying that 30 sqm plots were found to be unviable. It was concluded following an assessment against the building norms and construction practices prevalent in the region. The assessment revealed that smaller plot sizes will significantly limit safe vertical expansion, along with a functional layout.

Once the plot size is increased to 40 sqm, it will facilitate better structural comfort, ensuring efficient building design. It would also be instrumental in aligning with the standards that other agencies adhere to, including the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

YEIDA officials term the policy shift as a reflection of a conscious aim at ensuring more realistic planning. YEIDA additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia said, “The idea is not just to maximise numbers but to ensure that allottees can actually build safe, usable homes that meet basic living standards."

Annual income ceiling



Along with the change mentioned above, another proposal to raise the annual income ceiling for eligibility from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 8 lakh has also been considered. Officials are of the view that the Rs 3 lakh income cap proved to be highly exclusionary, eliminating a large section of beneficiaries.

The Rs 3-lakh cap even excluded workers employed in upcoming industrial clusters along the Yamuna Expressway as well as those engaged in allied and ancillary roles at manufacturing and logistics hubs—many of whom fall outside formal employment structures despite earning over Rs 3 lakh a year.