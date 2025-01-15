Four new Amrit Bharat Express trains to be launched from Pune soon: Check expected route, ticket fare

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Four new Amrit Bharat Express trains to be launched from Pune soon.

Pune: After the successful operation of the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Indian railways is making efforts to launch four new Amrit Bharat Express from Pune soon. These trains will be affordable for the common man. Multiple reports suggest that trials are underway to begin operations of these trains on routes connecting Pune to four places in north India.

The Indian Railways earlier had launched the Amrit Bharat Express from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar in July 2023 which is similar to Vande Bharat Express but is not air-conditioned and has a lower ticket price.

After these trains received a good response from passengers due to their low cost and short travel time, plans are now being made by the Indian Railways to start these trains on proposed routes that will connect Pune to other prominent stations in the country.

The passengers must note that once operational, these Amrit Bharat Express trains will make commuters travel on the proposed routes easily at an affordable price.

In this regard, the Pune railway administration has started redevelopment of 20 stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Scheme’ and work on building new coaches on the lines of the Vande Bharat Express coaches has also started.

In this regard, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last week stated that most of the work is in the final stage.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also confirmed that coach manufacturing and redevelopment projects are nearing completion and added that efforts are focused on catering to the growing demand for affordable travel between Pune and North India.

Amrit Bharat Express: Expected ticket fare

For the information of the passengers, the Vande Bharat Express trains currently operate on two routes such as Pune to Hubli, and Pune to Kolhapur. The ticket price for the Pune-Kolhapur journeyis Rs 1,160 for a lower-class coach and Rs 2,005 for a higher-class coach. But for Amrit Bharat Express trains, the ticket costs are the same as for sleeping accommodation in other trains, informed railway department officials.

Amrit Bharat Express: Expected routes

Reports suggested that the Pune railway station is likely to trains heading to Danapur and Chhapra, while routes from Hadapsar to Muzaffarpur and Puri are being planned. Moreover, the coaches for the Amrit Bharat Express will be designed similar to those of the Vande Bharat trains.