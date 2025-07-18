Four new Amrit Bharat Express trains launched in Bihar: Check route, schedule, other details These new Amrit Bharat Express trains services are part of the government's effort to modernise India’s railway system, offering affordable and reliable mobility options to passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains in Bihar in a major boost to rail infrastructure and regional connectivity. In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, PM Modi launched these new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

Amrit Bharat Express trains: Check routes

1. Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi

2. Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal)

3. Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar)

4. Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar)

Amrit Bharat Express trains offer affordable, comfortable travel

After inauguration, these new trains will provide affordable, modern, and comfortable travel for passengers, particularly in Bihar and eastern India. The new services include routes from Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

Amrit Bharat Express trains: Check full schedule

A special Amrit Bharat Express will depart Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 11:45 am on Friday, July 18, and arrive in New Delhi at 4:00 pm the next day.

Another special return service will leave New Delhi at 6:00 pm on July 19 and reach Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 11:45 pm the following night.

The Patna–New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 22361/22362) will start daily service from July 31, 2025, the Northern Railway has announced.

Train No. 22361 will depart from Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 7:45 pm daily and reach New Delhi at 1:10 pm the following day.

Train No. 22362, the return service, will start from New Delhi at 7:10 pm from August 1, reaching Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 11:45 am the next day.

Amrit Bharat Express trains: Check ticket fare

Amrit Bharat Express trains will comprise:

8 Sleeper Class coaches

11 General coaches

2 luggage-cum-brake vans

1 pantry car

These new Amrit Bharat Express trains services are part of the government's effort to modernise India’s railway system, offering affordable and reliable mobility options while improving regional rail access.