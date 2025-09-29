Durga Puja bank holidays: Complete list of bank closures from September 29 to October 5 Durga Puja bank holidays: From September 29 to October 5, banking services will be affected due to regional and national holidays, including Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti.

New Delhi:

October is set to be a busy month of festivities, with Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti creating multiple bank holidays across India. If you're planning financial transactions, here's everything you need to know about the Durga Puja bank holidays and banking services this festive season.

Bank holidays in India: September 29 to October 5

India celebrates a series of important festivals during the Navratri and Durga Puja season, with several public holidays affecting banking services. Here's a look at when banks will be closed across various states:

September 29, 2025 - Maha Saptami (Durga Puja)

Banks in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal will be closed on Maha Saptami, marking the seventh day of Durga Puja.

September 30, 2025 - Maha Ashtami (Durga Ashtami)

Several states, including Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, will observe Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, leading to bank closures.

October 1, 2025 - Dussehra and Ayudha Pooja (Vijayadashami)

Multiple states will observe Dussehra and Durga Puja, closing banks in regions like Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala.

October 2, 2025 - Gandhi Jayanti

A national holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, banks will be closed across the country, alongside regional observances like Dasain and Vijaya Dashami.

October 3-4, 2025 - Durga Puja (Dasain)

Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations on both days.

October 5, 2025 - Sunday Closure

As usual, banks will remain closed across India on Sunday, October 5.

Banking services during Durga Puja holidays

Although many banks will be closed during the festive period, digital banking services will remain operational. This means that customers can still access essential services like:

Online and mobile banking for transactions, bill payments, and balance checks.

ATM withdrawals and card transactions.

NEFT and RTGS services for transferring funds.

Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and other account-related services.

Are banks open during Durga puja?

While physical branches may remain closed on the specified holidays, online banking platforms provide round-the-clock access to most services. So, even during Durga Puja bank holidays, your banking needs can be met digitally.

Will Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti impact banking services?

While major Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti observances may affect physical banking hours, digital banking ensures that you can complete transactions and manage your accounts without interruption. Services like RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS will remain functional for online money transfers.